Girl, 12, dies after horse falls on her in Lake View Terrace; 4-year-old injured

A child is in grave condition and another was injured Tuesday night after a horse fell on top of them in Lake View Terrace.

LAKE VIEW TERRACE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 12-year-old girl died and a 4-year-old child was injured after a horse fell on them in Lake View Terrace.

Authorities said the incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 11000 block of Foothill Boulevard near the Lake View Terrace Recreation Center. The two kids were riding the horse when, for an unknown reason, it reared.

The children fell off the horse after it reared and then it toppled on top of them.

The girl was found not breathing and taken to the Northridge Hospital Medical Center in grave condition, authorities said. She was later pronounced dead.

The other child suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. A watch commander with the LAPD Foothill division said emergency personnel were considering surgery because the child may have had a collapsed lung.

It was unclear what caused the horse to get scared.

The investigation is ongoing.
