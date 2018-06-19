Girl crashes car after police chase in Panorama City

Officers received a call about reckless driving shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday and initiated a pursuit before the female driver eventually crashed her car. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An underage girl is in the hospital Tuesday morning, accused of leading police on a vehicle chase and crashing in Panorama City.

Officers received a call about reckless driving shortly before 1 a.m. and initiated a pursuit at Plummer Street and Sepulveda Boulevard after noticing the girl driving on the wrong side of the road, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Mission Community Station.

The driver eventually crashed into a power pole and wall near Plummer and Van Nuys Boulevard before being transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police said.

She is facing at least one felony charge for evading police.
