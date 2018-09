EMBED >More News Videos Authorities believe an 11-year-old girl last seen in San Clemente earlier this month is now in Colorado with her mother, who does not have custody of the child.

An 11-year-old Orange County girl who went missing earlier this month has been safely located, authorities said Tuesday.Kaia Fina was found Monday by U.S. Marshals and sheriff's deputies in Beverly Beach, Oregon with her biological mother, Sera Fina, who does not have custody of her daughter.The girl had been living in a San Clemente foster home after her mother lost custody of her. She was previously last seen Sept. 6.Kaia has been returned to Social Services, authorities said.Sera Fina was taken into custody for child abduction.