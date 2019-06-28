Nonverbal young girl reunited with mother after Monterey Park police ask for public's help

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A nonverbal young girl was reunited with her mother on Friday afternoon after the child was found in Monterey Park and police asked for the public's help in identifying her.Authorities released a photo of the smiling girl, who was wearing a gray T-shirt with an animation graphic on the front. She has straight black hair and dark brown eyes.The girl was located in the area of Emerson and Del Mar avenues, according to police."She is nonverbal and cannot communicate," police said in a statement.Less than an hour after authorities released the photo of the child, authorities announced that she had been reunited with her mother.