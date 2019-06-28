Nonverbal young girl reunited with mother after Monterey Park police ask for public's help

Monterey Park police released this photo of an unidentified non-verbal young girl who was found in the area of Emerson and Del Mar avenues. (Monterey Park Police Department)

By ABC7.com staff
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A nonverbal young girl was reunited with her mother on Friday afternoon after the child was found in Monterey Park and police asked for the public's help in identifying her.

Authorities released a photo of the smiling girl, who was wearing a gray T-shirt with an animation graphic on the front. She has straight black hair and dark brown eyes.

The girl was located in the area of Emerson and Del Mar avenues, according to police.

"She is nonverbal and cannot communicate," police said in a statement.

Less than an hour after authorities released the photo of the child, authorities announced that she had been reunited with her mother.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monterey parklos angeles countysearchmissing girlmissing childrenpolice
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News