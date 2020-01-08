Food & Drink

Girl Scouts introduce new lemon-flavored cookies with inspiring messages baked in

The Girl Scouts are introducing a new cookie just in time for the upcoming season, in some areas.

The Lemon-Ups are a crispy lemon-flavored cookie, not to be confused with the Lemonades cookie which are shortbread covered with lemon-flavored icing.

To make the Lemon-Ups more enjoyable, each cookie will have one of eight inspiring messages baked into them, including "I am a go-getter" and "I am an innovator."

The addition to the cookie lineup will be available for the 2020 season and will replace the Savannah Smiles.

However, check with the Girl Scouts in your area to see which tasty treats they're selling this year. Not all regions have the same cookie selections.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkgirl scoutscookies
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News