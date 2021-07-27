Community & Events

South Gate residents raise money for Girl Scouts after fire destroyed troops' storage unit

By
EMBED <>More Videos

South Gate raises money for Girl Scouts after fire hit supplies

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- South Gate community members came together to help raise money for a Girl Scout troop after a fire destroyed their supplies. The community treated them to a shopping spree to replace what they lost when a fire ripped through their storage unit.

"We want to say thank you to Councilmember Denise Diaz, the South Gate police, Order of Fraternal Eagles, American Legion and Fiesta Taxis," said Sarah Barron and Angela Reyes, girl scout members of the troop in South Gate.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department never confirmed it was a Fourth of July firework that sparked the blaze, but Girl Scout leader Sara Rosas is convinced it was just that.

"I am sure it was a firework. I mean, like I said, yes, I do believe it was because of Fourth of July and it happened because of that," said Rosas.

Community leader Thomas Buckley helped raise the money to replace the supplies.

"What was a tragedy turned into an opportunity for this community to come together and it has been amazing," said Buckley.

The fire was one of the reasons the Girl Scouts' summer camping trip was canceled. But with the help of the community, they're now getting ready to plan that trip.

Follow Eric on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7eric
Twitter.com/abc7eric
Instagram.com/abc7eric
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouth gatelos angeles countycommunity journalistgirl scoutsjuly fourthin the communityfireworks
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
How do new CDC guidelines affect SoCal?
COVID hospitalizations in LA County hit highest level since mid-March
CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Corona movie theater
Ed Buck found guilty in West Hollywood meth overdose case
Walmart will cover 100% of college tuition for its workers
CSU to require all students, staff to get COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Rite Aid clerk in Eagle Rock
Tenants of Caltrans-owned homes in El Sereno upset with SB51
OC congresswoman introduces Kobe Bryant Day resolution
Bay Area teen attacked by crocodile while vacationing in Mexico
Video: Dog thrown from truck in West Hills crash
More TOP STORIES News