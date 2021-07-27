South Gate residents raise money for Girl Scouts after fire destroyed troops' storage unit

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- South Gate community members came together to help raise money for a Girl Scout troop after a fire destroyed their supplies. The community treated them to a shopping spree to replace what they lost when a fire ripped through their storage unit."We want to say thank you to Councilmember Denise Diaz, the South Gate police, Order of Fraternal Eagles, American Legion and Fiesta Taxis," said Sarah Barron and Angela Reyes, girl scout members of the troop in South Gate.The Los Angeles County Fire Department never confirmed it was a Fourth of July firework that sparked the blaze, but Girl Scout leader Sara Rosas is convinced it was just that."I am sure it was a firework. I mean, like I said, yes, I do believe it was because of Fourth of July and it happened because of that," said Rosas.Community leader Thomas Buckley helped raise the money to replace the supplies."What was a tragedy turned into an opportunity for this community to come together and it has been amazing," said Buckley.The fire was one of the reasons the Girl Scouts' summer camping trip was canceled. But with the help of the community, they're now getting ready to plan that trip.