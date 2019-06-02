5-year-old girl suffers skull fracture after being hit by glass bottle in Corona

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are looking for a person who threw a glass bottle out of an SUV, which struck a 5-year-old girl and fractured her skull, officials and the victim's family said.

The incident happened on a sidewalk along Lincoln Avenue in Corona where Karla Zosayas was walking home from school with her siblings around 2:38 p.m. on May 31, according to Corona police.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a silver or gray SUV with collision damage on the driver's side front corner and dark colored six or eight spoke wheels.



Karla's condition was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Corona Police Department's Tip Line at 951-817-5837.
