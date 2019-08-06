Girl with special needs dies after being left in hot car in South Carolina

WALTERBORO, S.C. -- Authorities in South Carolina say a teenager with special needs has died after being left in a car for hours.

They've arrested two people in connection with the girl's death.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release that investigators responded Monday to a report of a child locked in a vehicle 60 miles outside of Charleston.

When investigators arrived, they found a 13-year-old girl lying on the ground next to the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested Rita Pangalangan and Larry King. They were both charged with murder.

Pangalangan is a teacher in the Colleton County School District. District spokesman Sean Gruber told news outlets she's been placed on paid leave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
