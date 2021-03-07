Investigation underway after girl, woman found dead in Rancho Cucamonga home

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A girl and a woman were found dead inside a home in Rancho Cucamonga early Sunday morning, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.Homicide detectives responded to the scene on Bergano Place at about 3 a.m.The identities and ages of the victims were not immediately available. A second woman was hospitalized in unknown condition, but authorities said she is expected to recover.No additional information, including the circumstances surrounding the incident and suspect information, has been released..