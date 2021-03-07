RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A girl and a woman were found dead inside a home in Rancho Cucamonga early Sunday morning, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene on Bergano Place at about 3 a.m.
The identities and ages of the victims were not immediately available. A second woman was hospitalized in unknown condition, but authorities said she is expected to recover.
No additional information, including the circumstances surrounding the incident and suspect information, has been released..
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Investigation underway after girl, woman found dead in Rancho Cucamonga home
