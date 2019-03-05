Girl's body found on hiking trail in Hacienda Heights

Authorities are investigating the death of a female child whose body was found on a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights.

By ABC7.com staff
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a girl whose body was found on a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights.

The girl was estimated to be about 7 to 10 years old.

She was found Tuesday morning on a hiking trail south of Hacienda Boulevard and Glenmark Drive in Hacienda Heights.

Officials say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
