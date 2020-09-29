Glass Fire grows to 42,560 acres in Napa, Sonoma counties

Firefighters will give the update from the Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 11 a.m.
The Glass Fire, Shady Fire and Boysen Fire, all converged Monday morning and by the afternoon the fires exploded in size. The blaze has burned 42,560 acres and is 0% contained, according to CAL FIRE's latest update.
Yesterday, Governor Newsom declared a state of emergency in Napa, Sonoma, and Shasta counties for the explosive wildfires burning out-of-control. This will help direct more resources to the firefight. Governor Newsom said he also sent a letter to President Trump, asking for fire assistance grants. This is Governor Newsom's second time declaring a state of emergency because of wildfires this year. Just last month he made a disaster declaration because of wildfires in the Bay Area.
Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the city of Calistoga and at least 68,000 have evacuated in Sonoma County.
Early Monday, the Glass Incident crept toward Santa Rosa and was pushing right up against Highway 12, which is the road evacuees are using to escape. Several homes burned in the Skyhawk subdivision area of Santa Rosa. So far, there is no word of any injuries.
First responders from the Contra Costa Fire Protection District, San Ramon Valley Fire Department and San Francisco Fire Department headed to Napa County to help with the evacuation of the St. Helena hospital. A total of 55 patients have been safely evacuated, a hospital representative told ABC7.
"For the safety of our patients and associates, Adventist Health St. Helena is temporarily suspending emergency and hospital care, and all patients will be transferred, due to the Glass Fire. Emergency contacts will be informed about their loved ones' new hospital location. Those who have questions may call 707-963-6545," the hospital said.
On Monday, our crews found extensive damage in the community of Oakmont.
At this time, CAL FIRE says the cause of the Glass Fire is unknown.
