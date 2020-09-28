Glass Incident explodes to 11,000 acres in the North Bay, mandatory evacuations underway

Glass Fire

ST. HELENA, Calif. -- The Glass Fire exploded in size to 11,000 acres in Napa County Monday morning, CAL FIRE officials said.

Overnight, new evacuation orders and warnings were issued for an area straddling the Napa-Sonoma County border northeast of Santa Rosa as two new fires, the Shady Fire and the Boysen Fire, started near the Glass Fire. The entire city of Calistoga is under an evacuation advisory and residents are advised to be prepared to leave if necessary.

The three fires combined make up the Glass Incident.

The Glass Incident Fire exploded in size and destroyed several homes in Santa Rosa's Skyhawk neighborhood overnight.



The Glass Fire began Sunday at 4 a.m. on the 200 block of North Fork Crystal Springs Rd. in Deer Park and has been spreading at a "dangerous rate," CAL FIRE said.

The Shady Fire and Boysen Fire started just west of St. Helena and are believed to be spot fires of the Glass Fire.

Overnight, the Shady Fire crept toward Santa Rosa and was pushing right up against Highway 12, which is the road evacuees are using to escape. Several homes have burned in the Skyhawk subdivision area of Santa Rosa. So far, there is no word of any injuries.

A running list of evacuation orders, warnings and road closures can be found here. An evacuation center is set up at Crosswalk Community Church at 2590 First St. in Napa. For evacuation assistance from the Napa animal response team, residents can call 707-732-1555.


Late Sunday night, ABC7 News attempted to drive from St. Helena to Santa Rosa on Spring Mountain Road but were unable to do so because of a downed tree. Fire crews said it was the fire that caused that tree to fall.

For much of Sunday evening, ABC7 news crews set up across the street from the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone where flames could be seen east of Highway 29 looking towards the Deer Park area. There were four sections of that hillside burning.

Video shows the battle firefighters face in containing the fast-moving Glass Fire that started in St. Helena Sunday morning.



First responders from the Contra Costa Fire Protection District, San Ramon Valley Fire Department and San Francisco Fire Department headed to Napa County to help with the evacuation of the St. Helena hospital.

A total of 55 patients have been safely evacuated, a hospital representative told ABC7.

"For the safety of our patients and associates, Adventist Health St. Helena is temporarily suspending emergency and hospital care, and all patients will be transferred, due to the Glass Fire. Emergency contacts will be informed about their loved ones' new hospital location. Those who have questions may call 707-963-6545," the hospital said.


Pam McGivern, a St. Helena resident, told ABC7 News the fire was just a few miles away from her home and said it's "frightening." She said she was alerted by her neighbor about the fire and planned to evacuate soon.

McGivern says she's heard several propane tank explosions and multiple homes in the area are actively burning.

At this time, CAL FIRE says the cause of the Glass Fire is unknown.

On Thursday, PG&E announced that it would be shutting off power to parts of Northern California as high winds are expected to create high fire danger, all while in the midst of a heat wave.

For the latest on outages click here.


