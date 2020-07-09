Actress Naya Rivera, known for 'Glee,' a possible drowning victim after going boating on Lake Piru

Actress Naya Rivera is missing and may have drowned, authorities say, after she went boating and swimming on Lake Piru with her young son on Wednesday.
By ABC7.com staff
LAKE PIRU, Calif. (KABC) -- Actress Naya Rivera is missing and may have drowned, authorities say, after she went boating and swimming on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California with her young son on Wednesday.

She rented a boat at the lake with her 4-year-old son Wednesday afternoon, authorities say. About three hours later another boater spotted a boat on the lake drifting with a young child asleep on board. The boater contacted rangers who began a search for the child's parent using an aerial survey and a dive team.

After several hours, authorities suspended the search for the night and plan to resume on Thursday.

Investigators say the child was found wearing a life vest, with an adult's vest also found on the boat. The boy told authorities he had gone swimming with his mother.

The 33-year-old grew up in the Los Angeles area and first began acting as a child, but broke through with a role as a cheerleader on "Glee" and later released her own music.

She married actor Ryan Dorsey in 2014 and they had a son, Josey Hollis, in September 2015. The couple divorced in 2018.

