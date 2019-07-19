Glendale: Man sought by police after ex-fiancee and her mother suffer major injuries in domestic assault

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman and her adult daughter suffered major injuries in an attack in Glendale Friday morning, and the daughter's former fiancé is being sought by police after fleeing the scene in a vehicle, authorities said.According to investigators, the incident occurred in the 600 block of West Wilson Avenue. Responding officers were seen outside an apartment complex at the location.A Glendale police spokesman described the victims' injuries as blunt-force trauma.The suspect being sought in connection with the attack is described as a Hispanic man in this 30s, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. His name was not disclosed by authorities.The man was said to be driving a GMC Denali pickup truck.