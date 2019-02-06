Glendale police investigate 2 deaths, possibly related

Police are investigating two deaths in Glendale - one at an apartment complex and the other along the 134 Freeway.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Glendale police said investigators received a report about a death at an apartment complex near Ramsdell Avenue and Northwoods Lane.

Officers were also called to the westbound 134 Freeway near Harvey Drive and the transition to the 2 Freeway regarding a body on the road.

Authorities said they are investigating both deaths to find out if they are connected.

The California Highway Patrol blocked off the No. 4 lane on the westbound 134 Freeway, the Harvey Drive off-ramp, and the eastbound transition to the 2 Freeway due to the investigation.
death investigationbody foundfreewayCHPpoliceGlendaleLos Angeles County
