Deceased men in Glendale murder-suicide ID'd as twins, authorities say

Police are investigating the deaths of two men in Glendale -- one at an apartment complex and the other along the 134 Freeway -- as a murder-suicide

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are investigating two deaths in Glendale in which it appears a man may have killed his own twin brother and then himself, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office has identified the two deceased men as Carl Ora Cervantes and David Cirilo Cervantes - both 60 years old and sharing the same birth date. Neighbors have identified the two men as brothers.

Carl's body was found on the westbound 134 Freeway east of the Glendale Avenue exit early Wednesday morning and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:20 a.m. Some early indications were that he may have committed suicide by jumping off the freeway, but investigators were still looking into the exact circumstances.

David's body was found in the 50 block of North Woods Lane in Glendale and he was pronounced dead at 3:46 a.m.

Autopsies to determine the causes of death are still pending.

But officials initially said they were investigating the deaths as an apparent murder-suicide.

According to Glendale police, the case began about early Wednesday when investigators received a report about a death at an apartment complex near Ramsdell Avenue and Northwoods Lane. They arrived to find a man dead at the scene.

A short time later, California Highway Patrol officers were called to the shoulder of the westbound 134 Freeway near Harvey Drive and the transition to the 2 Freeway regarding a body on the road.

"We received a phone call regarding a possible suicide" off of the 134 overpass, said Tahnee Lightfoot, spokeswoman for Glendale police. "Based on the investigation so far, we believe that the two are tied."
