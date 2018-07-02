Glendale police searching for package thieves

Video surveillance caught a woman and a man working in tandem to remove packages from the front porch of at least two different Glendale homes. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
The Glendale Police Department is asking the public to help track down thieves who have been stealing packages from the front porches of city residences.

Between June 6 and June 9, video surveillance caught a woman and a man working in tandem to remove packages from the front porch of at least two different homes. One of the houses was located in the 500 block Solway Street.

Their getaway car may be a black 2016-18 Kia Optima, according to police.

Both suspects are described as Hispanic and in their 20s. The woman has an average build with long dark hair. She wore a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and white high-top sneakers with dark laces.

The man, who has a mustache, wore a black baseball cap and white T-shirt.

Anyone with information about the thefts or the suspects is urged to call the Glendale Police Department's Burglary Division at 818-548-2097.
