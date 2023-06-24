Police investigating shooting in Glendale

AIR7 HD captured several detectives in a parking lot that was partially blocked off with crime tape.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Glendale.

Detectives are currently in the area near S Glendale Avenue and Cypress Street behind several businesses.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured a parking lot blocked off with crime tape.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information from police.

Drivers and residents will likely be asked to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.