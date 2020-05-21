Police investigating after man, child found shot in Glendale

An investigation is underway after a man and a child were found shot in Glendale Wednesday evening, police said.
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man and a child were found shot in Glendale Wednesday evening, police said.

The shooting occurred near San Fernando Road and Chevy Chase Drive at about 9:40 p.m., according to Glendale police.

Police said a man was found wounded at the scene. His condition was not known.

Police later learned that a boy, believed to be 10 years old, was taken to a hospital by his parents. The boy was apparently shot in the arm at the same location, but his injuries do not appear to life threatening.

Details regarding a suspect were not immediately known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glendalelos angeles countyshooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More businesses open in LA as officials move toward 'safe reopening' of county
3 injured, 1 in custody after shooting at shopping center
Snow Valley reopening Memorial Day weekend
Costco customer kicked out of store for refusing to wear mask
Woman blocks 55 Fwy, has sign claiming she's daughter of a serial killer
OC nail salon workers test for COVID-19 to prove they are ready to work
Ventura County approved for more reopenings
Show More
Pilot killed when plane from Van Nuys crashes in Santa Maria
Costco lifting some restrictions at stores
Knott's Berry Farm to offer its famous boysenberry plant for curbside pickup
Orange County reports 10 additional deaths, most fatalities in one day
Will enough Californians get vaccinated for COVID-19?
More TOP STORIES News