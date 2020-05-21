Police investigating after man, child found shot in Glendale

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man and a child were found shot in Glendale Wednesday evening, police said.The shooting occurred near San Fernando Road and Chevy Chase Drive at about 9:40 p.m., according to Glendale police.Police said a man was found wounded at the scene. His condition was not known.Police later learned that a boy, believed to be 10 years old, was taken to a hospital by his parents. The boy was apparently shot in the arm at the same location, but his injuries do not appear to life threatening.Details regarding a suspect were not immediately known.