COVID-19 vaccine clinic with capacity to inoculate up to 10k per week opens at Glendale Community College

The Jewel City Vax Clinic began accepting appointments Sunday morning, with the ability to inoculate tens of thousands of people for the next three months.
Vaccines are available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays by appointment only for people 50 and older who live or work in Los Angeles County.
The clinic, with is supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is located in the parking structure off of Mountain Street.
Los Angeles opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments to residents 16 and older
Organizers expect a variety of vaccines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but they anticipated receiving Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
The process is expected to be streamlined.
"We anticipate by the time you come in, by the time you go out, it'll be about 30 minutes," said Romic Eskandarian, pharmacy director for Adventist Health.
Appointments can be made through myturn.ca.gov. No walk-ups will be allowed.
California residents 16 and older are set to officially become eligible on April 15, but some local cities like Los Angeles and Long Beach have opted to open it earlier, including Long Beach.
Vaccine supply will dip in Los Angeles County next week as eligibility expands