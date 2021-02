GoFundMe set up to help recovery of 10-year-old boy shot outside Pasadena home

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A GoFundMe page has been set up in support of a 10-year-old boy who was shot while playing in front of his Pasadena home on Valentine's Day.Family members say Mario Ramirez is currently in stable condition but will have a long road to recovery.The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Sunday near Garfield Avenue and Parke Street, just a block from the Villa Park Community Center. Police say the boy was hit by gunfire more than once.Authorities believe two to three people were in the getaway car, described as a light-colored sedan.While they're unsure what sparked the shooting, police say they don't believe the boy was the intended target.Nearly $13,000 in donations had been raised for his recovery through the GoFundMe page as of Tuesday morning.