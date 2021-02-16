GoFundMe set up to help recovery of 10-year-old boy shot outside Pasadena home

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A GoFundMe page has been set up in support of a 10-year-old boy who was shot while playing in front of his Pasadena home on Valentine's Day.

Family members say Mario Ramirez is currently in stable condition but will have a long road to recovery.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Sunday near Garfield Avenue and Parke Street, just a block from the Villa Park Community Center. Police say the boy was hit by gunfire more than once.

Authorities believe two to three people were in the getaway car, described as a light-colored sedan.

While they're unsure what sparked the shooting, police say they don't believe the boy was the intended target.

Nearly $13,000 in donations had been raised for his recovery through the GoFundMe page as of Tuesday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenalos angeles countychild injuredgun violenceshootinggofundmechild shot
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County hits threshold to let elementary schools reopen
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
George Floyd's family 'outraged' over alleged LAPD photo mocking his death
NAACP, Congressman sue Trump, Giuliani, extremist groups over riot
LAUSD to begin vaccinating eligible employees
Charges dismissed against white woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher
COVID-19 vaccine trial to begin on children as young as 6
Show More
Trump greets supporters in 1st public appearance since acquittal
Biden extending ban on housing foreclosures during pandemic
CSULA mass vaccination site to open Tuesday
1 person in custody after chase ends at Studio City mall
Armed robbers targeting Rolexes in Melrose area, police say
More TOP STORIES News