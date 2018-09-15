GoFundMe page created for victim of fatal Riverside car crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Loved ones of a woman who died in a car crash in Riverside Thursday night have set up a GoFundMe account to help with the victim's funeral costs. (Mariana Shenoda/GoFundMe.com )

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Loved ones of a woman who died in a car crash in Riverside Thursday night have set up a GoFundMe account to help with victim's funeral costs.

Marian Ibrahim, 21, was apparently driving home from her second job when she was killed in a car accident that occurred at about 11:30 p.m. at La Sierra Avenue and Cypress Avenue.

Both vehicles involved ended up in the front yard of a home.

Ibrahim was declared dead on the scene, and the driver of the other vehicle, Corey Rees, also died.

Friends said Ibrahim worked two jobs to provide for her elderly father and a younger sibling, and was the sole provider for the family.

The GoFundMe account states: "We have lost a pure, selfless, and innocent heart who was a true friend and sister, but heaven has gained an angel."

The funds received from the GoFundMe account will also go toward helping the victim's family.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcrashdead bodyRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NoHo standoff: Gunman in custody after neighbors' dispute
NC death toll climbs to 10 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly killing 4 women
Glendale guitar teacher accused of inappropriately touching child
Woman barricaded in Castaic apartment after shooting at deputies
LA LGBTQ Center hosts resource fair for veterans in need
Heart transplant recipient visited by Drake discharged from hospital
Mom of MS-13 victim struck, killed at daughter's memorial site
Show More
Pedestrian killed in Van Nuys hit-run involving 2 cars
Spanish-speaking Taco Bell worker refuses to help English-speaking customers
Navy vet recalls time on USS Carolina as Florence batters NC coast
Nipsey Hussle's Hyde Park store investigated for reported shooting, stabbing
Family of 'Penny Pinching Bandit' suspect to file lawsuit against LAPD
More News