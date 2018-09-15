RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --Loved ones of a woman who died in a car crash in Riverside Thursday night have set up a GoFundMe account to help with victim's funeral costs.
Marian Ibrahim, 21, was apparently driving home from her second job when she was killed in a car accident that occurred at about 11:30 p.m. at La Sierra Avenue and Cypress Avenue.
Both vehicles involved ended up in the front yard of a home.
Ibrahim was declared dead on the scene, and the driver of the other vehicle, Corey Rees, also died.
Friends said Ibrahim worked two jobs to provide for her elderly father and a younger sibling, and was the sole provider for the family.
The GoFundMe account states: "We have lost a pure, selfless, and innocent heart who was a true friend and sister, but heaven has gained an angel."
The funds received from the GoFundMe account will also go toward helping the victim's family.