Loved ones of a woman who died in a car crash in Riverside Thursday night have set up a GoFundMe account to help with victim's funeral costs.Marian Ibrahim, 21, was apparently driving home from her second job when she was killed in a car accident that occurred at about 11:30 p.m. at La Sierra Avenue and Cypress Avenue.Both vehicles involved ended up in the front yard of a home.Ibrahim was declared dead on the scene, and the driver of the other vehicle, Corey Rees, also died.Friends said Ibrahim worked two jobs to provide for her elderly father and a younger sibling, and was the sole provider for the family.The GoFundMe account states: "We have lost a pure, selfless, and innocent heart who was a true friend and sister, but heaven has gained an angel."The funds received from the GoFundMe account will also go toward helping the victim's family.