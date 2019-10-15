GoFundMe established to help family of Santa Ana girl, 10, who took own life

Friends are raising money on GoFundMe for the family of Allison Wendel, a 10-year-old Santa Ana girl who committed suicide on Oct. 13, 2019, possibly due to bullying. (GoFundMe / To Our Angel Allison)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- As police investigate whether bullying played a role in the suicide of a 10-year-old Santa Ana girl, friends are asking the public to support her family through GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe page asks the public to support the family of Allison Ruth Wendel, who was found dead on the afternoon of Oct. 13, apparently after taking her own life.

Police are looking into whether bullying played a role in Allison taking her own life.

"On October 13 we lost a great little angel," the GoFundMe page states. "We would now like to ask for your support to raise funds for the funeral expenses for Allison Ruth Wendel. The Wendel Hernandez Family will appreciate your help."

A 10-year-old girl was found dead in Santa Ana after apparently taking her own life, prompting a police investigation of possible bullying, authorities said.



Allison's body was found by her 9-year-old sister, Santa Ana police say.

Crisis counselors and a police comfort dog have been at Hazard Elementary School in Santa Ana, where Allison attended.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of one of our students," the Garden Grove Unified School District said in a statement. While police are "conducting a thorough investigation, we have no evidence to support" rumors of bullying, the statement added.

The district noted that Hazard Elementary School "has a longstanding PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) program and takes a positive approach to promote positive school culture."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
