Popular West Hollywood gay bar Gold Coast closing after 40 years

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- West Hollywood is losing one of its oldest and most popular gay bars.The Gold Coast is closing after more than 40 years.A few people stopped by the bar to pick up decorations and other mementos.The owners say they're being forced out by the landlord's rental demands.They say it's heartbreaking to say goodbye to what has been a family of customers and employees."It breaks my heart that this has to happen," said co-owner Bryan Worl. "Not for me, but just for my employees and the customers."Some 20 employees are now out of work."I would have their drink ready for them," said bartender Billy Wilkin. "That's the key to being the 'Cheers' kind of bar we are. We knew all of our customers, we knew what they drink. Sometimes we didn't know their name but we knew what they drink."