Patients evacuated from nursing home in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Video captured dozens of ambulances lined up at a nursing home in Pasadena that was evacuated late Thursday night, but it is unclear if the evacuation was related to the coronavirus pandemic.Officials say 63 patients were moved from Golden Cross Health Care, located at 1450 N. Fair Oaks Ave., to another facility.The Pasadena Fire Department says it received a call from the attorney general's office indicating the facility was "delicensed."Eyewitness News has reached out to officials for additional details and is waiting to hear back.