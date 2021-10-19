WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Sophia and Farah Parsa are the duo behind the popular food pop-up Golden Rice Co.
"We serve Persian food with a Mediterranean twist every Sunday," said Sophia Parsa.
"I'm Persian, so of course we make it at home but no one makes it as good as Golden Rice," said customer Sarvi Sigari.
The crispy, golden rice dish known as Tachin was a fan favorite at dinner parties Sophia would host pre-pandemic. During the pandemic, the Parsas wanted an activity to do together to keep busy.
"We decided to go back to the drawing board and figure out how we can continue to serve the food that we were serving at our dinners," said Sophia.
So, they created an Instagram account and started taking orders.
"People were taking photos of it, sharing it, picking up from us and it just started rolling."
Website:
Golden Rice Co
Social Media:
INSTAGRAM
FACEBOOK
Favorite family dish turns into popular Persian food pop-up
LOCALISH
TOP STORIES
Show More