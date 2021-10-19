localish

Favorite family dish turns into popular Persian food pop-up

EMBED <>More Videos

Favorite family dish turns into popular Persian food pop-up

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Sophia and Farah Parsa are the duo behind the popular food pop-up Golden Rice Co.

"We serve Persian food with a Mediterranean twist every Sunday," said Sophia Parsa.

"I'm Persian, so of course we make it at home but no one makes it as good as Golden Rice," said customer Sarvi Sigari.

The crispy, golden rice dish known as Tachin was a fan favorite at dinner parties Sophia would host pre-pandemic. During the pandemic, the Parsas wanted an activity to do together to keep busy.

"We decided to go back to the drawing board and figure out how we can continue to serve the food that we were serving at our dinners," said Sophia.

So, they created an Instagram account and started taking orders.

"People were taking photos of it, sharing it, picking up from us and it just started rolling."

Website:
Golden Rice Co

Social Media:
INSTAGRAM
FACEBOOK
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west hollywoodkabcsmall businessfamilyrestaurantcommunitylocalishculture
LOCALISH
Professional photographer follows dream for photography
Hamilton star shares her L.A. favorites
Explore vintage shops and charming cafes in Old Towne Orange
Taylor Backes glass studio is home to countless unique pieces of art
TOP STORIES
Assistant director of Baldwin film had been fired from 2019 job
Pastor shot and killed in Compton
3 people found dead inside home on Balboa Island in Newport Beach
EXCLUSIVE: NorCal family almost crushed to death during Sunday's storm
FDA panel meets to discuss vaccines for kids
Residents in recent burn areas asked to stay alert as storm approaches
No charges filed yet after Texas kids left with skeletal remains
Show More
Teammate of LeBron's son takes floor against Lakers
Boaters rescue dog found paddling in middle of the ocean
Breastfeeding can help protect mothers' brains, UCLA study finds
Latest SoCal storm won't erase drought, experts say
'DWTS' Horror Night see 2 couples earn perfect scores
More TOP STORIES News