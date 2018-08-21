GOLDEN STATE KILLER

Golden State Killer case to be tried in Sacramento County

District attorneys from several counties across California plan to give an update on the Golden State Killer case. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Golden State Killer suspect, who is charged with murders in Orange County and other jurisdictions in California, will be tried in Sacramento County, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

During a joint news conference held in Santa Ana, prosecutors also announced the filing of 13 additional kidnapping charges against Joseph DeAngelo, 72, as part of an amended complaint in Sacramento County that consolidates all the charges against him.

DeAngelo faces murder charges for killings that occurred across the state in the 70s and 80s - including a couple in Dana Point and two women in Irvine. In addition, he is accused of other murders in Ventura, Goleta, Visalia and Rancho Cordova.

MORE: 'Golden State Killer' arrested in Northern California
DNA in two 1978 killings led to the arrest of the "Golden State Killer," tied to dozens of slayings and sexual assaults in the '70s and '80s.


The 72-year-old former police officer is believed to be behind more than 50 rapes in Northern California. He is currently in jail in Sacramento.

Investigators said they used a public genealogy database to tie DeAngelo's DNA to items discarded at crime scenes.

MORE: Inside Michelle McNamara's 'obsessive' quest to nab Golden State Killer
In "I'll Be Gone in the Dark," Michelle McNamara chronicled her "obsessive" search for the elusive criminal known as the Golden State Killer.

KGO-TV contributed to this report.
