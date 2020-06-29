Golden State Killer

Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo pleads guilty to murder, rape charges

He was arrested in 2018 after authorities used DNA to track him through a popular genealogy website.
SAN FRANCISCO -- A former police officer who terrorized the Sacramento region as a serial rapist and went on to kill more than a dozen people across California and then evaded capture for decades pleaded guilty Monday to the first of 13 murders.

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. had remained almost silent in court since his 2018 arrest until he uttered in a hushed, raspy voice the word "guilty" to killing a community college professor in 1975, the first homicide in his decades of burglaries, rapes and other crimes that were later dubbed the work of the Golden State Killer.

Golden State Killer victims' family, families of other crime victims criticize Newsom at victims' rights rally
The top law enforcement officials in Orange County joined the families of crime victims - including family of victims of the Golden State Killer - on a victims' rights march through parts of Santa Ana.



DeAngelo acknowledged at the beginning of the hearing that he would plead guilty to 13 murders and acknowledge dozens of rapes that are too old to prosecute in exchange consecutive life sentences and no chance of parole.

The frail-looking 74-year-old sat in a wheelchair and spoke behind a plastic shield to prevent possible spread of coronavirus.

OC attorneys attempting to clear name of murderer, blame 'Golden State Killer'
Attorney Annee Della Donna believes that William Evins was wrongfully convicted of a 1979 murder and the victim was instead slain by "Golden State Killer" Joseph DeAngelo.

