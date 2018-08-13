GOLDEN STATE KILLER

Golden State Killer suspect Joseph DeAngelo charged with murdering Visalia professor in 1975

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities in Visalia announced another murder charge against the man accused of being the Golden State Killer - boosting the number of victims to 13. (José Luis Villegas/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)

VISALIA, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities in Visalia announced another murder charge against the man accused of being the Golden State Killer - boosting the number of victims to 13.

Visalia police and the Tulare County district attorney announced Monday that Joseph James DeAngelo was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Claude Snelling.

Authorities claim DeAngelo killed Snelling after DeAngelo attempted to abduct Snelling's 16-year-old daughter in 1975. ABC7's sister station KFSN-TV spoke with the woman, Elizabeth Hupp, 40 years later, who recalled that night saying she was awakened by a man in a ski mask saying he was going to abduct her.

MORE: 'Golden State Killer' arrested in Northern California
EMBED More News Videos

DNA in two 1978 killings led to the arrest of the "Golden State Killer," tied to dozens of slayings and sexual assaults in the '70s and '80s.


Hupp says after he took her out of the house, her father walked into the kitchen and looked out the window.

"He couldn't believe what he was seeing and he just charged out the back door and the man pushed me down," she said. "And he shot my dad twice and then took off running."

Snelling was a journalism professor at the College of Sequoias.

Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar said detectives are also confident DeAngelo is a burglar known as the Visalia Ransacker, who struck more than 100 homes in the 1970s in the farming community about 40 miles south of Fresno.

MORE: Inside Michelle McNamara's 'obsessive' quest to nab Golden State Killer
EMBED More News Videos

In "I'll Be Gone in the Dark," Michelle McNamara chronicled her "obsessive" search for the elusive criminal known as the Golden State Killer.


DeAngelo worked as a police officer in nearby Exeter at the time.

DeAngelo, 72, was previously charged in 12 killings throughout the state. He is in a Sacramento County jail accused of nearly 50 rapes and murders in Northern and Southern California in the late 1970s and 1980s.

Authorities arrested him in April based on DNA evidence.

WATCH: Authorities discuss new murder charge against Golden State Killer suspect
KFSN-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Golden State Killermurderserial killerkidnapteenCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE KILLER
OC attorneys trying to clear name of convicted murderer
Break-up may have caused Golden State Killer to go on killing spree
'Golden State Killer' appears in Sacramento court
DNA that cracked 'Golden State Killer' case came from genealogy websites
More Golden State Killer
Top Stories
Ex-OC choir director accused of molesting boy held on $60M bail
Holy Fire containment rises to 52 percent in Riverside County
Basketball coach charged for punch that killed tourist in NY
Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf
Florida man charged in fatal 'stand your ground' shooting
Pilot killed in Sylmar plane crash ID'd Disney employee
LASD deputy to plead guilty to federal drug conspiracy charge
Yosemite Valley to reopen following Ferguson Fire
Show More
Police: Utah man flies plane into home after assaulting wife
Trump lashes out at 'lowlife' Omarosa over book, tapes
Chargers welcoming fans to training camp in Costa Mesa
'Saved by the Bell' diner in West Hollywood welcoming walk-ins
Victim of East LA deputy-involved shooting identified
More News