FriYAY in the Community: Los Angeles County residents share their good news

L.A. County residents share good news of what's happening in their community and in their lives.
LOS ANGELES -- The weekend is officially here. To kick it off the right way, here are some good news stories this FriYAY!

Criseida Serpas, a Pico Rivera resident, has turned to pursuing her passion since COVID has kept her more at home. She started designer her own clothing line.

Irene, a South LA resident, shares that she recently celebrated her anniversary with her husband and her furbaby's birthday, too.

Rowland Becerra, a commissioner with the city of Lynwood, shared the good news of adding a new mural gallery in the community.

