FriYAY in the Community: Los Angeles County residents share their good news

LOS ANGELES -- The weekend is officially here. To kick it off the right way, here are some good news stories this FriYAY!Criseida Serpas, a Pico Rivera resident, has turned to pursuing her passion since COVID has kept her more at home. She started designer her own clothing line.Irene, a South LA resident, shares that she recently celebrated her anniversary with her husband and her furbaby's birthday, too.Rowland Becerra, a commissioner with the city of Lynwood, shared the good news of adding a new mural gallery in the community.If you have good news and want to share with us, submit here: