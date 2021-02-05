FriYay in the Community: Los Angeles County residents share their good news

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A few L.A. County residents decided to share some of their good news this week.Guadalupe Lazaro, an East Los Angeles native, shared she is pursuing her passion and got a new job as a communications and development coordinator with a nonprofit in downtown Los Angeles. Lazaro's focus is the Latino community.Daniyal Ahmed, a physician assistant at Via Care in East Los Angeles, recently received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Ahmed shared they will also be vaccinating their patients soon.To kick off the weekend the right way, we are sharing good news on Fridays. Or, what we like to call FriYAY!We want to hear from you about the good happening in your community or in your life.It's easy to share your news with us. All you have to do is take a 20-second selfie video introducing yourself, telling us where you're from and sharing the good news.Submit good news here: