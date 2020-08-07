ALL GOOD NEWS: Lending a helping hand to those in need from big-hearted 'Little Advocate'

ANAHEIM (KABC) -- Here's proof even little voices can make a big difference! Meet 10-year old Parker Olaerts of Anaheim, the founder of "Little Advocates.""I just always felt so bad for like the homeless people I'd see in tents and then my mom helped me organize this foundation and then that gave me the chance to help all types of sorts of things," said Parker.From stockings for seniors, to food drives, Parker's Mom says it's just in his nature."He is a kind thoughtful smart and selfless child who is definitely goofy too sometimes but it's just a part of his nature it's just who he is and I'm very proud of him," said Ana-Marie Olaerts."The work I put in, I put in 110 percent," said Parker.And he's bringing his family and friends along for the ride."It made my heart smile when he asked me to join," said Amanda Sthay, "Little Advocate."For his upcoming eleventh birthday, Parker set out to grant a wish for another Orange County boy diagnosed with a life threatening medical condition.In a month, he surpassed his goal of 75 hundred dollars for the Make-a-Wish foundation."What Parker was able to do with rallying his friends and family was really inspirational to so many of the staff, so many volunteers. It's amazing what he was able to do," said Gloria Crockett, Make-a-Wish Orange County/Inland Empire.To celebrate all the good work, Parker organized an appreciation parade for the Anaheim police department."That's tremendous, you know, for the body, mind, and soul so I truly appreciate that," said Jorge Cisneros, Anaheim Police Chief.This "Little Advocate" is just happy to help and grateful for those who join him."My heart feels warmer than ever," said Parker. "And I could totally see the future is bright because all these amazing kids are helping me."