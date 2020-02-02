Good Samaritans help pedestrian struck on 110 Freeway in downtown LA: VIDEO

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An elderly man was recovering Sunday after being hit by a car while walking on the 110 Freeway.

Good Samaritans came to his rescue around 8:30 p.m. Friday night near the 6th Street off-ramp. Cell phone video taken by one of those people shows the man moments after he was hit.

The driver who struck him immediately stopped to help, according to California Highway Patrol.

Another driver saw the entire incident happen and started filming the aftermath.

"He didn't seem homeless at all, his clothes were pretty clean, pretty new," John Hawley said. "He just seemed very disoriented, so we were more concerned. I think that's why I waited to make sure that CHP came. When the authorities came we could explain to them what we observed."

The man gave his ID to one of the good Samaritans, but authorities have not yet been able to get a hold of his family.

Additional information on the man's condition was not immediately released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeleslos angeles countycar crashcar accidentpedestrian struck
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC coach mourned during candlelight vigil in Huntington Beach
Police: 2 injured, suspect killed in London terror stabbings
Driver, 16, slams into Simi Valley home after high-speed chase
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
'Not forgotten:' LeBron James delivers heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant
Law enforcement officials call on Congress to act on 'ghost guns'
Benefit event held for CHLA transyouth center
Show More
LA's homeless women are disproportionately impacted, study says
Seal pup rescued from lanes of 710 Freeway in Long Beach
High-speed chase through several SoCal freeways ends in Commerce
Coronavirus: Drone hovers over China warning people without mask
Super Bowl weekend: CHP, DUI victim team up to spread awareness
More TOP STORIES News