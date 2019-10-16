Good Samaritans help save driver from burning car in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Good Samaritans are being praised after rushing in to rescue a driver from a burning car in Riverside Tuesday.

The incident occurred when a car crashed into a concrete pillar at about 12:48 p.m. at Chicago Avenue under the 60 Freeway, according to Riverside police.

When people saw the accident, they jumped into action.

One person, 18-year-old Sergio Avina, said he fought to break open the window, punching and kicking it.

At least two good Samaritans raced over with fire extinguishers, fighting back the flames until they all were able to pull the driver from the burning car.

Police say the 87-year-old driver was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
