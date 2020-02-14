Good Samaritans in Fairfax District help frightened woman, her child after suspect jumps into car

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Video captures Los Angeles police officers attempting to handcuff a man they later released after witnesses say he allegedly jumped into a vehicle and began terrorizing the driver and her daughter in the Fairfax District.Rishi Chitkara says he and several others struggled with the man who had entered the woman's vehicle stopped at the intersection of Poinsettia Place and Willoughby Avenue.Chitkara says other good Samaritans held the suspect in the vehicle while the woman freed her child from the car seat.Police later arrived and tried to take the suspect into custody.Others tried to calm the shaken mother and her daughter.Chitkara later learned police released the suspect.LAPD said the victim told officers the suspect entered her vehicle and told her to drive. But police say he was not armed and did not threaten physical violence and had no outstanding warrants.Police said the man was detained and taken to a local hospital since they believe he was under the influence of something. He was not arrested.