Coronavirus

Representatives demand extension of $600 weekly emergency unemployment payments

U.S. representatives are demanding the Senate extend $600 weekly emergency unemployment payments that are due to expire at the end of this month.
Representatives Jared Huffman, Ted Lieu, Zoe Lofgren, and Ami Bera are calling for immediate action on the benefit.

The current unemployment aid of $600 a week runs out at the end of the week. The new proposal calls for giving workers 70% of pre-pandemic wages.

"This $600 additional benefit that came under the CARES Act is being portrayed as some kind of windfall by Republicans, something that is allowing people to sit back and live a life of Riley and not go back to work, that is not reality," said Rep. Huffman.


Senate Leader Mitch McConnell is calling it CARES 2. The new stimulus package is expected to include a $1,200 dollar stimulus check, an eviction moratorium and a new unemployment aid proposal.

The Senate is expected to unveil the new stimulus package later today.

