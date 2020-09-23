climate change

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce 'major' environmental initiative

Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a 10:30 a.m. press conference Wednesday to announce a "major" new environmental initiative.

The governor's office said the initiative will "dramatically advance the state's progress toward a low-carbon future."

Newsom is also set to join a virtual panel with 10 other governors to discuss how their states are staying committed to the Paris Agreement emissions targets, despite the United States pulling out of the agreement.

The governor has speaking about climate change and environmental issues more in recent weeks, as the state continues to grapple with devastating wildfires.

"Climate change is real," he said from the fire wreckage in Santa Cruz County last month. "If you are in denial about climate change, come to California."
