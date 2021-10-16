Los Angeles Dodgers

Gov. Gavin Newsom learns big lesson: Never bet against the Dodgers

The governor took to Twitter and bet Sen. Alex Padilla on the Giants to take home Game 5 of the National League Division Series.
Gov. Newsom learns big lesson: Never bet against the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom learned a valuable lesson Thursday night: never bet against the Dodgers.

The governor sided with the Giants ahead of Thursday night's game in a friendly Twitter bet with Sen. Alex Padilla.

The loser had to join the winning team's ground crew to clean up the infield and help a charity.

Mayors of Los Angeles, San Francisco exchange friendly trash-talk over Dodgers-Giants series
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and San Francisco Mayor London Breed exchange some friendly fighting words at the start of the NLDS Game 5 between the Dodgers and Giants.



Newsom tweeted after Thursday's game, which stayed neck-and-neck from the start, congratulating the Dodgers.

"Guess I'll start warming up for my infield raking duties," he wrote.



The Dodgers now face the Braves in Atlanta on Saturday for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

WATCH: Fans celebrate at Dodger Stadium after win over Giants
Dodger fans who watched Game 5 of the NLDS outside Dodger Stadium celebrated after their team beat the Giants to move on to the NLCS.



