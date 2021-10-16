Gov. Gavin Newsom learns big lesson: Never bet against the Dodgers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11127765" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and San Francisco Mayor London Breed exchange some friendly fighting words at the start of the NLDS Game 5 between the Dodgers and Giants.

Brutal ending to a great game. Congrats to the @Dodgers on their victory tonight -- and congrats to the @SFGiants on a terrific season.@AlexPadilla4CA guess I’ll start warming up for my infield raking duties 😖… https://t.co/IQaOGxlIVj — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 15, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11128035" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dodger fans who watched Game 5 of the NLDS outside Dodger Stadium celebrated after their team beat the Giants to move on to the NLCS.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom learned a valuable lesson Thursday night: never bet against the Dodgers.The governor sided with the Giants ahead of Thursday night's game in a friendly Twitter bet with Sen. Alex Padilla.The loser had to join the winning team's ground crew to clean up the infield and help a charity.Newsom tweeted after Thursday's game, which stayed neck-and-neck from the start, congratulating the Dodgers."Guess I'll start warming up for my infield raking duties," he wrote.The Dodgers now face the Braves in Atlanta on Saturday for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.