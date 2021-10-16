Gov. Gavin Newsom learns big lesson: Never bet against the Dodgers

The governor sided with the Giants ahead of Thursday night's game in a friendly Twitter bet with Sen. Alex Padilla.
The loser had to join the winning team's ground crew to clean up the infield and help a charity.
Mayors of Los Angeles, San Francisco exchange friendly trash-talk over Dodgers-Giants series
Newsom tweeted after Thursday's game, which stayed neck-and-neck from the start, congratulating the Dodgers.
"Guess I'll start warming up for my infield raking duties," he wrote.
Brutal ending to a great game. Congrats to the @Dodgers on their victory tonight -- and congrats to the @SFGiants on a terrific season.@AlexPadilla4CA guess I’ll start warming up for my infield raking duties 😖… https://t.co/IQaOGxlIVj— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 15, 2021
The Dodgers now face the Braves in Atlanta on Saturday for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.
WATCH: Fans celebrate at Dodger Stadium after win over Giants