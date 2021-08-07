Gov. Newsom visits San Bernardino elementary school, touts $123 billion school initiative

SAN BERNADINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday participated in a listening circle with first grade students at Juanita B. Jones Elementary School in San Bernardino.The governor stopped by the school as they marked students' first week back to in-person learning after a year spent online.Following his classroom visit, Newsom touted the state's historic school investment of $123 billion, which will go toward after-school programs, universal meals for all students, the creation of a transitional kindergarten for 4-year-olds, along with mental health initiatives."Everyone 0 to 25 to get screened and to get service and support for their behavior health needs. We've never done anything like this in California's history," says Newsom.The education package also provides all pre-K-12 schools the resources they need to safely reopen in the midst of a pandemic."Layered safety protocols like universal mask wearing, hospital-grade air filters, and keeping COVID under control in our school," says Dr. Gwendolyn Dowdy-Rodgers, school board president of the San Bernardino Unified School District.Next week students all across the state return to school. But some of the mandates, like mask wearing in the classroom, are being challenged. The Orange County Board of Education is suing while Riverside Unified Board of Education voted to send a resolution to the governor, asking the state to revise its COVID-19 guidelines."We expect districts as we always have to abide by what's in the education code across the spectrum. And we will hold firm in terms of those recommendations that align with the CDC and align with the American Academy of Pediatrics," says Newsom.Newsom ended his remarks in San Bernadino by reminding Californians to get vaccinated.