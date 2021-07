WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to speak on new efforts to get more Californians vaccinated

EMBED >More News Videos The Delta variant is intensifying across the country. Friday the CDC confirmed the Delta variant makes up 83% of new COVID cases.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- Today Governor Newsom will be in Alameda County to talk about new efforts to get more Californians vaccinated.The state has administered more than 43 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 75% of those eligible have received at least one dose.The Delta variant is now accounting for 83% of COVID cases statewide.Six Bay Area counties have now urged residents to wear facemasks indoors.In LA county, masks are required indoors also regardless of vaccination status.