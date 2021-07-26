Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to speak on new efforts to get more Californians vaccinated

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a visit by first lady Jill Biden at The Forty Acres, in Delano, Calif., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- Today Governor Newsom will be in Alameda County to talk about new efforts to get more Californians vaccinated.

The state has administered more than 43 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 75% of those eligible have received at least one dose.

The Delta variant is now accounting for 83% of COVID cases statewide.

The Delta variant is intensifying across the country. Friday the CDC confirmed the Delta variant makes up 83% of new COVID cases.



Six Bay Area counties have now urged residents to wear facemasks indoors.

In LA county, masks are required indoors also regardless of vaccination status.

