WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to speak on new efforts to get more Californians vaccinated

The state has administered more than 43 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 75% of those eligible have received at least one dose.
The Delta variant is now accounting for 83% of COVID cases statewide.
RELATED: Delta variant described as 'new beast' as UCSF doctors gear up for potential peak this October
Six Bay Area counties have now urged residents to wear facemasks indoors.
In LA county, masks are required indoors also regardless of vaccination status.
Watch the news conference in the media player above beginning at 10:30 a.m. We'll also stream on Facebook, YouTube, and our connected TV app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Everything to know about California's reopening
- Where you still have to wear a mask in CA
- Poll: What do you think about California's June 15 reopening?
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- Can a workplace require the coronavirus vaccine? Here's what we found
- COVID-19 vaccine: Everything to know about your 2nd Pfizer or Moderna shot
- CA COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: See your status here
- These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area