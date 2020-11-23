Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom to provide update on California's COVID-19 response

Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update on California's response to COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

The governor will hold his news conference at 1:30 pm. He will join remotely as he and his family continue to quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus.

We will be streaming Gov. Newsom's news conference in the video player above at 1:30 pm. Check back to watch it live.

Newsom tweeted on Sunday night, saying his family had come into contact with a California Highway Patrol officer who had tested positive for the virus. The officer provides security for the Newsom family.

Last week, Newsom ordered a curfew from 10 pm to 5 am for all California counties in the purple tier amid climbing coronavirus cases. The curfew affects 41 of the state's 58 counties -- more than 94 percent of the state's population.

The new curfew began on Saturday and goes for the next four weeks.

Though many law enforcement agencies said they wouldn't enforce the order, it was met with criticism across the state, with groups protesting in Central California and Southern California this weekend.

California saw a record-breaking single-day number of coronavirus cases last week, just as we move into Thanksgiving week. Health officials have been warning people for weeks not to travel for the holiday, as cases not only surge in the state but across the US.

On Monday, the state 8,337 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,110,370.

This is a developing story.
