Liquor stores in Pennsylvania set to close amid coronavirus outbreak

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- State run liquor stores are set to close in areas outside of Philadelphia.

All fine wine and spirits stores will close Tuesday until further notice, causing long lines as people rushed to stock up.

"They're closing? The last thing I want to be when the end of the world comes is sober," said one customer.

The governor of Pennsylvania has also ordered all non-essential businesses, including bars, recreation centers, salons and golf courses to close until further notice.

"The silliest decision to make, because the state would make so much money because people have nothing to do, so they would come to the liquor store and drink," said another customer.

SEE RELATED LINK: Saint Arnold Brewing now offering drive-thru service
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAX police officer tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus: LA Mayor Garcetti says next 2 weeks are crucial
COVID-19 screenings force hundreds to wait hours at airport
12 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Los Angeles County
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
Biden, Sanders to hit debate stage amid coronavirus crisis
Restaurants in Chinatown suffering due to coronavirus
Show More
Coronavirus: LA sports teams set up employee fund for arena workers
Suspected fake COVID-19 test kits intercepted at LAX
Coronavirus impact: Retailer Urban Outfitters closing all stores worldwide
Officials urge smart shopping as SoCal stores see shortage of supplies
SoCal storm: Scattered showers on tap for Sunday
More TOP STORIES News