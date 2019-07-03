Crown Act: Newsom signs law that protects against hair discrimination

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Wednesday that protects against discrimination of employees and students based on their natural hair.

The Crown Act outlaws policies that target primarily African-Americans. The California State Assembly unanimously passed the bill last month.

"For years there have been too many cases of black employees and applicants denied employment or promotion and even terminated because of the way they choose to wear their hair," said Assemblymember Sydney Kamlager-Dove.

Earlier this year, New York City banned policies that penalize black people based on their natural hair and hairstyles.
