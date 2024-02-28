Group breaks into abandoned graffiti-covered high-rise complex in DTLA, police surround property

Police surrounded a graffiti-covered high-rise building complex in downtown Los Angeles after a group of people were caught sneaking in.

Police surrounded a graffiti-covered high-rise building complex in downtown Los Angeles after a group of people were caught sneaking in.

Police surrounded a graffiti-covered high-rise building complex in downtown Los Angeles after a group of people were caught sneaking in.

Police surrounded a graffiti-covered high-rise building complex in downtown Los Angeles after a group of people were caught sneaking in.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police surrounded a graffiti-covered high-rise building complex in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning after a group of people were caught sneaking into the property overnight.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, up to 8 juveniles broke into the complex near Cryto.com Arena late Tuesday night. They were still believed to be inside several hours later.

The abandoned and graffitied high-rises in downtown L.A. have become a magnet for taggers. Meanwhile, city officials are preparing to order the owners to clean it all up.

This comes just days after the city installed a new metal fence around the Oceanwide Plaza in effort to deter trespassing. The unfinished towers have become a magnet for taggers after the buildings were abandoned by the developers that went bankrupt.

An LAPD sergeant told Eyewitness News there's no official security in place, but officers have been stationed around the property around the clock for more than two weeks.

As for the group that broke in overnight, authorities say they will likely be booked, cited and released if they're located.