Grammy Museum reopens with new exhibits that celebrate American, Latin music

The three new exhibitions celebrate Motown Records, Dave Matthews Band and Marco Antonio Solis.
By
Grammy Museum reopens with three new exhibits

DOWNTOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Grammy Museum at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles is reopening Friday and with three new exhibitions.

"We've been closed for over 14 months. And during that time we've had a lot of opportunities to really develop some really cool projects," said Nicholas Vega, curator and director of exhibitions at the Grammy Museum. "In addition to this new Motown exhibition, we also have the Dave Matthews band inside-and-out exhibition which looks at that 30 plus year history of that iconic band."



The third new exhibition is in the Latin music gallery celebrating the story and career of one of Mexico's most 'beloved sons,' Marco Antonio Solis.

As of now, the museum will open Friday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and ticket reservations are required.

"I am so excited to be able to reopen this exhibition, this museum to the public," said Vega. "I've been working in museums for 20 museums and this is like ... taking me back fresh out of college just the excitement feeling of emotion."

When it comes to safety, the museum will reopen at 35-percent capacity and there will be COVID screenings at the entrance.



"When you come to the Grammy Museum you'll see a lot of social distancing markers. All of our interactives are now hands-free and we replaced headphones with directional speakers. So it's a really safe environment," said Vega.

And museum officials said entrance is free for health care workers and essential workers through the end of June.

