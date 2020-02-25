Granada Hills: School shelters in place amid nearby standoff involving armed suspect, LAPD

By ABC7.com staff
GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An armed individual suspected of domestic violence was holed up in a Granada Hills home Tuesday morning, prompting a standoff with officers and a shelter-in-place order at a nearby school, authorities said.

The barricade situation began shortly after 5 a.m. at a residence near the intersection of Andasol Avenue and San Jose Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two hours later, Los Angeles School Police said students and staff at Patrick Henry Middle School were sheltering in place due to the police activity.

The School Police Department announced shortly before 8:30 a.m. that the campus would resume "normal operations for the day with limited outdoor activity."

Street closures around the school's perimeter remained in place as the standoff continued, and officers remained on campus as a precaution.
