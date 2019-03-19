Beloved Grand Terrace roller rink business owner gunned down on the job

A beloved roller rink business owner was gunned down while on the job in Grand Terrace, leaving loved ones at a loss for words.

GRAND TERRACE, Calif. (KABC) -- The search for a killer is underway after a popular and beloved roller rink owner, 43-year-old Ryan Harsany, was found shot inside his business.

The rink had been set on fire when deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department arrived following a silent alarm call at Calskate Grand Terrace early Saturday morning. Deputies found Harsany unconscious and took him to the hospital, where he later died.

Harsney's identical twin brother Brian opened up to Eyewitness New about the murder. The Brawley police officer said his brother was viciously killed. He said his brother was shot and then set on fire.

The two brothers grew up in Grand Terrace and spent their childhood skating at the rink.

Friends say Ryan bought the rink and renovated the inside in the hopes of rebuilding its reputation as a family friendly venue.

"We came down here, the Harsanies and myself and my brother, every Saturday night growing up, so we were here all the time," said Jeremiah Brower.

Brower stopped by the the rink with his family this morning to pay tribute to his 30-year friendship with Ryan.

"It's pretty rough, never would have expected this to happen so close to home with friends, especially someone like that," said Brower.

Outside the rink, a memorial of flowers, candles and balloons continued to grow with members of the community and roller skating community stopping by to pay their respects.

Cynthia Wells said she drove in from Inglewood to bring balloons.

"It is sad. It is really sad. I am at a loss for words right now," Wells said.

Brian said he can't understand why anyone would harm his brother whom he described as non-confrontational and a generous person.

"We can't think of anybody that hated him. We can't think of anyone that would have done something that tragic to him," he said.

Loved ones are holding a candlelight vigil for Ryan at 8 p.m. Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Detective Max Kunzman at (909) 387-3589 or sheriff's dispatch at (909) 387-8313.
