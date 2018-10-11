69-year-old grandfather ID'd as victim killed in Long Beach drive-by-shooting

A man killed earlier this week in a Long Beach drive-by shooting has been identified as a 69-year-old grandfather. (GoFundMe)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A man killed earlier this week in a Long Beach drive-by shooting has been identified as a 69-year-old grandfather.

Jose Corrales was shot about 3 p.m. Tuesday in front of his home in the 1900 block of Canal Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck in the upper torso.

According to Long Beach police, a second person was also shot in the incident but "left the scene prior to officers' arrival and self-transported to a local area hospital."

Authorities are investigating the shooting as gang-related. Corrales' family said he was an innocent bystander who was hit by a stray bullet while he was watering his lawn.

Investigators described the suspects as three or four individuals in a light-colored sedan.

Relatives said Corrales took care of his wife, whose diabetes requires expensive treatments.

"He leaves behind family and friends who have not a bad memory of him, a hard-working, honest man who achieved the American dream," said a GoFundMe page created in his honor. "Rest in peace, TATA."
