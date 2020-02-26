Indiana grandfather charged in cruise ship death of toddler in Puerto Rico changes plea to guilty

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- An Indiana man accused of dropping his granddaughter from an 11th floor window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico last year has changed his plea to guilty the day after he declined his right to a jury trial.Salvatore Anello, who is charged with negligent homicide in the death of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand.His attorney filed the change of plea Tuesday, ABC News reports. A hearing date has not yet been set.Anello's attorney released a statement, saying, "This decision was an incredibly difficult one for Sam and the family, but because the plea agreement includes no jail time and no admission of facts, it was decided the plea deal is in the best interests of the family so that they can close this horrible chapter and turn their focus to mourning Chloe and fighting for cruise passenger safety by raising awareness about the need for all common carriers to adhere to window fall prevention laws designed to protect children from falling from windows."The death occurred in July 2019 as the girl from Granger, Indiana, vacationed with her family aboard the Freedom of the Seas of Royal Caribbean Cruises. Anello has said he did not know the window was open when he lifted Chloe to it so she could bang on the glass.Puerto Rico Attorney General Dennise N. Longo Quinones released a statement, saying, "The Puerto Rico Department of Justice has diligently prosecuted the charges against Salvatore Anello in order to bring justice to Chloe's unfortunate death. The defendant filed a motion yesterday afternoon expressing his intent to plead guilty and asking for a hearing date where the Court may accept his change of plea. Anello's decision to so proceed is wholly within his discretion and will become binding only upon his appearing before the Court to voluntarily plead guilty."Wiegand's family has sued the cruise ship company, accusing it of negligence by allowing the window in the ship's children's play area to be open.