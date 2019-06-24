Grandmother, 4-year-old grandson found dead in N.J.; suspect streamed getaway

WILLINGBORO, N.J. -- One man is in custody accused in the murder of a grandmother and her 4-year-old grandson, ABC7's sister station Action News has learned.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office confirms two victims were found dead inside a home on Eastbrook Lane in Willingboro, New Jersey.

According to sources, a 4-year-old boy and his grandmother were found stabbed to death on Thursday.

Video obtained by Action News shows the alleged suspect stream his getaway live on Facebook.

As sirens could be heard in the background with police in pursuit he says, "Cops on me" in an obscenity-laced diatribe.

The sound of screeching tires could also be heard as he's driving recklessly through the streets of Camden.

"Seatbelt off, I love y'all," he says moments before crashing into a utility pole and taken into police custody.

A domestic dispute between the boy's mother and her ex-boyfriend is believed to have led to the stabbings. The mother was able to escape. Authorities have not yet released the suspect's name or those of the victims.

Sources say the suspect will be charged in the double murder.
